Nicki Minaj Stunned After Being Mistaken for Trina / 08.04.2022

Even Nicki Minaj gets mistaken for other celebrities.

The “global icon superstar” had a humbling moment when she was confused for another female rapper. She posted a TikTok video where she shared her encounter with a fan who mistook her for Trina.

Nicki was on her way home when she stopped off at a store. When she approached the cash register, the excited clerk thought he recognized her and tried get her attention by whispering so he wouldn’t blow her cover.

“So I lean in ’cause it’s clear that he’s trying to tell me something and I don’t want to talk too loud,” Nicki recalled.

The rap queen thought he was about to tell her how much he loved her. “He’s so serious, but he was mad excited. So I’m like, of course, global icon superstar… I’m thinking in my head it’s OK.”

But she didn’t expect to hear what he said next. “He leans in and with all seriousness, he said, ‘I’ve been listening to you all day.’ He was like, ‘That old school shit is my favorite.’ So I was like kinda irked. He was like, ‘That one with you and Trick Daddy…'”

Nicki then silently deadpanned into the camera, clearly stunned by what she had just heard. She didn’t say who he thought she was, but it appears that the man mistook her for Trick Daddy’s frequent collaborator Trina.

After Nicki shared the story, her fans reacted in the comments. “At least he didn’t blow your cover-,” wrote one, while Skai Jackson commented, “Not this man thinking you was Trina. I’m crying 😂😂.”

