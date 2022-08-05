New Music Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé Enlists Madonna for 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' / 08.05.2022

Ooh la la.

Beyoncé surprises with a remix to her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” featuring queen of pop Madonna. The “Queens Remix,” which was released exclusively for download on Beyonce.com, interpolates Madonna’s ’90s classic “Vogue.”

On the 6-minute track, Queen Bey pays homage to ballroom culture as well as other female superstars starting with “queen mother Madonna,” Aaliyah, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Whitney Houston, Chloe x Halle, and of course, her sister Solange.

The shoutouts continue with Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliott, Grace Jones (twice), and Jill Scott. “Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo,” she sings.

So much to digest @Beyonce. I’m smh. I’m warm tingling. I smell cooking cinnamon. I’ve purred a lot and melted. I’ve burst threw a few more lingering ideologies. Brushed my strokes and made savory love. Decided the truth ain’t ego. So…thanks…again. 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/ZdqenuslOa — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) August 2, 2022

Earlier in the week, Beyoncé released her 4-track Break My Soul Remixes EP to streaming services, including remixes from will.i.am and Honey Dijon.

Meanwhile, Madonna can also be heard on the official remix to Saucy Santana’s “MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!”

Get into the new vibration here.