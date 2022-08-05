News Doja Cat Reveals Why She Shaved Her Head: 'I Never Liked Having Hair' / 08.05.2022

Doja Cat is shaving it all off.

The “Kiss Me More” rapper is newly bald after cutting off her hair, revealing her new look to her followers on Instagram Live. She even went a step further, shaving off her eyebrows while live.

Doja Cat shaves off her eyebrows to match her newly bald head.

The experience has been liberating for Doja, who explained why she’s happier without hair.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I like don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair,” she said. “I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She recalled the difficulties of wearing wigs while exercising with her trainer. “I remember feeling so fu**ing exhausted working out,” she said. “I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.”

She also described other scenarios where her hair got in the way. “It’s a fu**ing nightmare. I’m over it. I’m really liking this,” added Doja.

And she couldn’t be happier with her decision. Her only regret is that she didn’t do it sooner. “I can’t believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your fu**ing head.'”

Doja’s stunning new look was well received by fans and famous friends like Joyner Lucas, who celebrated her free spirit.

“Shorty a icon. She different. She’s her. She’s whatever she wanna be,” Lucas commented on The Shade Room. “She’s a super star. She can do what she want and still make it sexy. Doja cat is 1 of 1. She goes againts the grain. That’s what makes her dope. I don’t think it’s mental health or her having a breakdown. I just think she doin whatever the f**k she wanna do Becuz she can. I love it. Keep killin shit doja. you a star.”

Doja is not the first rapper to shave her head. Her “Best Friend” collaborator Saweetie made headlines last year after chopping off her locks.