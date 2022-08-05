News John Legend Announces Double Album 'Legend,' Reveals Tracklist / 08.05.2022

John Legend is living up to his name.

The R&B superstar has announced his eighth studio album, Legend, which will be released on Sept. 9.

Executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder, the double album marks the first time the 12-time Grammy winner has officially embraced his legendary name.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” Legend said. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

The 24-track album is divided into two acts and includes appearances from Rick Ross, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Jazmine Sullivan, Amber Mark, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, and Saweetie, who joins Legend on his new single “All She Wanna Do.”

“It kinda reminds me of Michael Jackson Off the Wall energy, Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody,’ and it feels so good,” he said of the uplifting track, which was co-written and produced by Tedder, Monsters and Strangerz, Zach Sketon, Andrew DeRoberts, and Halatrax. “It’s about a woman that you see out at a club who is just living her best life, embracing the party life, and you want to be a part of it.”

The album has previously spawned singles including “Honey” with Muni Long and “Dope” featuring JID.

Earlier this week, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced that they are expecting another child, two years after the pregnancy loss of their third child, Jack.

Tonight, Legend will kick off the second leg of his residency, “Love in Las Vegas,” which runs through October.

Legend Tracklist

ACT I

1. “Rounds” feat. Rick Ross

2. “Waterslide”

3. “Dope” feat. JID

4. “Strawberry Blush”

5. “Guy Like Me”

6. “All She Wanna Do”

7. “Splash” feat. Jhene Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign

8. “You”

9. “Fate” feat. Amber Mark

10. “Love” feat. Jazmine Sullivan

11. “One Last Dance”

12. “All She Wanna Do” feat. Saweetie

ACT 2

1. “Memories”

2. “Nervous”

3. “Wonder Woman”

4. “Honey” feat. Muni Long

5. “I Want You to Know”

6. “Speak in Tongues” feat. Jada Kingdom

7. “The Other Ones” feat. Rapsody

8. “Stardust”

9. “Pieces”

10. “Good” feat. Ledisi

11. “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To”

12. “Home”