News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up / 08.05.2022

It’s over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The couple has called it quits after nine months of dating, sources tell E! News.

Insiders say that the beauty mogul and former “SNL” star decided to just be friends. The split occurred sometime this week.

“While the pair has a lot of love and respect for each other, they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” writes E!

Davidson has been spending part of his summer in Australia working on a movie, while Kim continues to raise her four kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The couple started dating in November following Kim’s divorce from Kanye West.

The breakup report comes as Kanye parted ways with his fifth lawyer amid their ongoing divorce. Samantha Spector officially withdrew herself as Ye’s legal counsel, saying her relationship with the rapper was irretrievably broken.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” a source tells E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and a judge declared her legally single this past March. However, they have yet to reach a final settlement.

Kim appears to still be on good terms with her ex. Just a day ago, she posted a series of photos of herself, Chicago, and North wearing Yeezy sunglasses.