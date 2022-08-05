New Music Getty Images The Weeknd and Summer Walker Team Up on 'Best Friends (Remix)' / 08.05.2022

The Weeknd enlists Summer Walker for the official remix to “Best Friends.”

The R&B songstress adds her sultry touch as she duets with Abel on the Dawn FM track.

“Tryna turn the time back / Keep it as a friendship, we already tried that,” Summer sings. “When you gonna face it? / We’re on the other side / Know too much already / Don’t wanna fake it, fake it.”

The Weeknd praised Summer’s version, tweeting, “She fu**ing CRUSHED it.”

Taking to Instagram, Summer also shared her excitement about the remix. “Bisshhh I got a song with @theweeknd ! Thas crazy,” she wrote.

This is the latest remix off Dawn FM following mixes from Kaytranada (“Out of Time”), Swedish House Mafia (“Sacrifice”), and Mike Dean (“Starry Eyes”). Last month, The Weeknd dropped an animated video for “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

she fucking CRUSHED it https://t.co/Yyv63irtFR — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 3, 2022

The Canadian superstar is currently on his “After Hours Till Dawn Tour,” which kicked off in Philadelphia. The North American leg wraps in September before making its way overseas.