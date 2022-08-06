News Doja Cat Responds to Mental Health Concerns After Shaving Head / 08.06.2022

Doja Cat is rich and fine.

The Grammy-winning rapper sent the internet into a frenzy this week after shaving off all her hair and eyebrows. But while she embraced her new look, some fans took it as a cause for concern and thought she was having a mental breakdown.

In one of her Instagram Live sessions, Doja assured her worried supporters that there’s no reason to be alarmed. “I’m rich, I’m fine,” she said.

In fact, she dislikes the questions about her mental health. “The whole, ‘Are you OK queen shit’ makes me want to rip, I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics,” she said. “I just want to rip my fu**ing pubic hair out. I absolutely fu**ing hate it.”‘

“I’m rich, I’m fine” – Doja Cat, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2QREOAhmRP — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) August 6, 2022

Earlier this week, Doja debuted her bald head and shaved off her eyebrows while streaming live.

She later opened up about the liberating experience. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I like don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair,” she said. “I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

The “Kiss Me More” singer said she felt “exhausted” wearing wigs when working out. “It’s a fu**ing nightmare. I’m over it,” she added.

Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down pic.twitter.com/W3EKawjUiU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 5, 2022

Her new look received support from Joyner Lucas, who saw Doja’s transformation as just a form of self expression.

“Shorty a icon. She different. She’s her. She’s whatever she wanna be,” Lucas commented on The Shade Room. “She’s a super star. She can do what she want and still make it sexy. Doja cat is 1 of 1. She goes againts the grain. That’s what makes her dope. I don’t think it’s mental health or her having a breakdown. I just think she doin whatever the f**k she wanna do Becuz she can. I love it. Keep killin shit doja. you a star.”

Doja has been taking some time off as she recovers from tonsil surgery. She had to pull out of several festival appearances and The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour as a result of the emergency procedure.