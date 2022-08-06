News Christian Vierig/Getty Images Kodak Black Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Fans for Trolling Him / 08.06.2022

Kodak Black is fed up with NBA YoungBoy’s fans.

The rapper took to Twitter to vent after being subjected to constant harassment from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s fan base. He made it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with YoungBoy himself, but he’s tired of being trolled with “YB better” comments on his socials.

“Bra I Like YoungBoy Music ITS JUST THIS NI**A FANS HOMIE ! OR WHOEVER TF BEHIND ALL THIS #YBBETTER SHIT,” he tweeted on Friday. “THAT SHIT BE IRRITATING 😑 AND CANT NOBODY ELSE SAY THEY DONT FEEL ME , A NI**A TOO REAL I AINT HATING ON NO FU**IN BODY I JUST SAY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SCARED TO SAY.”

Kodak said he’s unable to post anything without the annoying comments. “Ni**a Can’t Even Post A Cheeseburger Without They Ass Under A Post Talm Bout ‘YB Post His Burger Better’ 🤣 I Love It That’s Kool But The Shit B Irritating Af Homie , Y’all Stay On Dat Ni**a Page Wit Dat Shit.”

Nigga Can’t Even Post A Cheeseburger Without They Ass Under A Post Talm Bout “YB Post His Burger Better” 🤣 I Love It That’s Kool But The Shit B Irritating Af Homie , Y’all Stay On Dat Nigga Page Wit Dat Shit 😤 https://t.co/YK7aJN04eC — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) August 6, 2022

Kodak, who is about to drop a new album, also threatened to delete his socials as a result of all the trolling. “Anyways My NEW Shit Finna Drop Soon & AINT NOBODY FUCKIN WIT THIS ALBUM PERIOD,” he continued. “IM DELETING MY PAGE TOO KUZ IM TIRED OF ALL THIS PUSSY ASS SHIT , I B FEELING LIKE KILLING MUHFUCKAS , THIS WHOLE FAME & INTERNET SHIT BOGUS , IMA KEEP THUGGIN IN MY LIL CORNER OVER HERE.”

Anyways My NEW Shit Finna Drop Soon & AINT NOBODY FUCKIN WIT THIS ALBUM PERIOD 😤 IM DELETING MY PAGE TOO KUZ IM TIRED OF ALL THIS PUSSY ASS SHIT , I B FEELING LIKE KILLING MUHFUCKAS , THIS WHOLE FAME & INTERNET SHIT BOGUS , IMA KEEP THUGGIN IN MY LIL CORNER OVER HERE ✌️ — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) August 6, 2022

Kodak previously reacted after YoungBoy announced that he renewed his deal with Atlantic Records for a reported $60 million. Kodak, who is also signed to the label, wants the same bag.

“YoungBoy about done, he’s about to fulfill his deal. I’m fulfilling my deal too,” he said. “I definitely can’t let him be out his deal and moving on and getting to that real, real bag and I just be sitting back and still in my fu**ing deal. No, I’m done too… I need my $60 [million].”

On Friday, YoungBoy released his 30-track album The Last Slimeto featuring Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo.