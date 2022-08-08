News Beyoncé Debuts at No. 1 With 'Renaissance' / 08.08.2022

All hail the queen.

Beyoncé returns to the top of the charts as Renaissance debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 332,000 equivalent album units, of which album sales comprise 190,000.

The 16-track album, the first in a three-part series, earns the biggest week by a woman in 2022 and the second-largest week of the year overall. It also logs the largest streaming week for an album by a woman in 2022, with 179.06 million.

The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which topped the charts for six weeks from Dec. 4, 2021-Jan. 8, 2022. The only album with a larger overall debut in 2022 is Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, which opened with 521,000 in June.

Renaissance continues Queen Bey’s reign of chart-topping albums. All seven of her solo studio projects have debuted at No. 1, starting with Dangerously in Love in 2003.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti falls to No. 2 (104,000), Future’s I Never Liked You slides 5-9 (31,000), and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind drops 6-10 (29,000).

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Beyoncé – Renaissance – 332,000

2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 104,000

3. ATEEZ – The World EP.1: Movement – 50,000

4. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 49,000

5. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 46,000

6. ENHYPEN – Manifesto: Day 1 – 39,000

7. $uicideboy$ – Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation – 37,000

8. Dance Gavin Dance – Jackpot Juicer – 33,500

9. Future – I Never Liked You – 31,000

10. Drake – Honestly, Nevermind – 29,000