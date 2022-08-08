News Manny Hernandez/Getty Images Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Someone on FaceTime / 08.08.2022

Fetty Wap was arrested in New Jersey on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call.

Prosecutors claim that the rapper, whose real name is William Maxwell, violated the conditions of his release with the threatening video call on Dec. 11, 2021, leading to his arrest.

According to an affidavit, obtained by the New York Post, the “Trap Queen” rapper allegedly called the unidentified man a “rat” and threatened his life while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon.

“Imma kill you and everybody you with,” Fetty allegedly said before repeating, “I’m gonna kill you.”

Officials say Fetty’s possession of the firearm violated the conditions of his pre-trial release following his arrest in October 2021 on drug trafficking charges.

The “Trap Queen” hitmaker is currently in custody and his $500,000 bond was revoked pending trial in his federal drug case.

His attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, argues that her client was entrapped on the phone call by someone who posted a photo of his dead 4-year-old daughter on social media days earlier.

“I’m happy she’s dead because her father is a rat,” the person wrote in the caption.

“He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face…the death of one’s 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy,” Macedonio told the judge.

The judge said he was sympathetic to Fetty’s loss, but ordered the rapper detained because he was “clearly deploying a gun to threaten to kill someone.”

Fetty Wap’s daughter, Lauren, died in July 2021 from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.