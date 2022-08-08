News Getty Images Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Breakup, Trolls Kid Cudi / 08.08.2022

Kanye West is back at it.

Just days after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davdison’s breakup, the rapper returned to Instagram to celebrate the end of his ex’s relationship by once again trolling Davidson while taking shots at Kid Cudi.

He posted a fake front page of The New York Times with a headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

Below that in small front was also written, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Cudi, whose friendship with Davidson has been a source of upset for Ye, walked off stage mid-set after water bottles were thrown at him by angry concertgoers at Rolling Loud Miami last month.

Cudi replaced Ye on the festival lineup after he pulled out just days earlier. However, the Yeezy mogul still showed up as a surprise guest during Lil Durk’s set.

The Kids See Ghosts collaborators’ friendship took a turn in February after Ye announced that Cudi would not be on DONDA 2 because he was friends with Davidson. Cudi responded by calling West a “dinosaur,” adding, “You ain’t no friend.”

On Friday, it was reported that Pete and Kim had split after nine months of dating. Insiders say that the beauty mogul and former “SNL” star decided to just be friends.

Kanye has repeatedly attacked “Skete” while he and Kim were dating, and even depicted his burial in the video for his collaboration with The Game, “Eazy.”

Meanwhile, Ye’s fifth lawyer has officially withdrawn herself as Ye’s legal counsel amid his ongoing divorce from Kim. Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ that the two are getting along, but the divorce is still happening.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” a source tells E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”