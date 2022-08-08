Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Livid' With Kanye West After 'Skete Is Dead' Post

By Devin
  08.08.2022

Kim Kardashian is furious over Kanye West’s latest attack on Pete Davidson.

A source close to the beauty mogul tells Page Six that she believes her ex-husband is back to his “old ways” after he celebrated her breakup on Instagram.

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” says the source.

Earlier in the day, Ye posted a fake New York Times headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Kim was not amused by her ex’s latest antics. She reportedly asked Ye to delete the post several times. It was eventually removed.

Days earlier, Kim showed her support for the father of her four kids by posting photos of herself, Chicago, and North wearing Yeezy sunglasses. “Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him,” said the insider. “This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

On Friday, it was reported that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. However, a source says she will “always protect Pete,” no matter their relationship status, and won’t tolerate West’s behavior.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye’s divorce is still moving forward. “She’ll never get back together with Kanye,” the source explained.

Pete wasn’t Ye’s only target. He also took shots at Kid Cudi after bottles were thrown at him on stage during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” read the mock headline.

