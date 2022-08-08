News Megan Thee Stallion Spits Flames During L.A. Leakers Freestyle / 08.08.2022

Hot like fire.

As she gears up for her new album, Megan Thee Stallion paid a return visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where she unleashed yet another savage freestyle.

“This is one of the first freestyles I ever had that went super crazy, so you know we had do it again,” said the Houston rapper, whose last freestyle was in 2019.

GRIND MODE 🔥🔥🔥ITS ALBUM TIME HOTTIES GO CHECK OUT MY LA LEAKERS FREESTYLE pic.twitter.com/xpAYmMWAVq — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 8, 2022

The Hot Girl Coach showed how it’s done, spitting flames over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulate.”

“These bitches don’t like me but I got to make them hate me / How you wanna be me, at the same time wanna shade me?” she raps. “I be making money on the motherfu**in’ daily / Got my label mad / But them ni**as got to pay me.”

Meg is just getting warmed up. She recently revealed that she has completed her sophomore album, which is expected to drop by the end of the summer. Last month, she released her latest single, “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

