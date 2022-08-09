News Denise Truscello/WireImage Iggy Azalea Announces Return to Music: 'I'm Coming Back. Cry About It' / 08.09.2022

Iggy Azalea is coming back, whether you like it or not.

A year after announcing that she was taking a hiatus from music, the Aussie rapper is readying her return.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Iggy revealed that she decided to step away to avoid “negative energy,” but she still faced negativity even when she wasn’t making music.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she told fans. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.”

And she doesn’t care how you feel about it. “So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it,” she added.

She also addressed her critics on social media including one who wrote, “We lost.” Iggy responded, “Yup! Gonna be a terrible year for you all 2023 gear up bitch!”

The birds are chirping and clucking — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 8, 2022

In July 2021, Iggy announced that she was taking a break for a few years following the release of her third album End of an Era.

“End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she tweeted. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

She is keeping mum on details, but the new music will be released through her independent label, Bad Dreams.

“Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget,” said Iggy, who is known for her high-production videos.

Before she launches the next era of her career, you can catch Iggy performing her hits as part of Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour.