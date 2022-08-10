News Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Angela Yee Announces 'The Breakfast Club Is Over,' Launching New Show / 08.10.2022

Angela Yee is leaving “The Breakfast Club.”

On Tuesday, the media personality announced her departure from the popular radio show she has hosted with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy since 2010.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

While on air with her “Breakfast Club” co-hosts on Wednesday, she revealed that she is moving on to launch her own nationally-syndicated radio show, “Way Up With Angela Yee.”

“This is really exciting,” she told Charlamagne and Envy. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss Thea [Mitchem], and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast, ‘Lip Service,’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation and one day ease into having my own show again.”

“I am going to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club,'” she added.

Charlamagne and DJ Envy will stay on and the show will continue as a “different iteration.”

“Way Up with Angela Yee” will launch in the fall and air across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1. The daily show will focus on “hot and timely topics in which she’s garnered trust over her decades on air — from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry.”

Yee, who will also continue to host her “Lip Service” podcast, thanked listeners for their support over the past 12 years.

“This is just a tremendous opportunity. I feel extremely grateful,” she said. “As far as having a nationally-syndicated show and somebody in my position–a woman, a Black woman up here–it’s a rarity and it’s a great opportunity and it’s not something that I take lightly, so I’m really excited.”

She received well wishes from her co-hosts. “I’m really happy for Angela Yee and I am extremely happy for the culture of radio,” said Charlamagne.

Yee will remain with “The Breakfast Club” until her new show launches in the fall.