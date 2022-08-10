News Nicki Minaj Says Drake Is a Billionaire But He Doesn't Want Anyone to Know / 08.10.2022

Drake has reached billionaire status.

Nicki Minaj is blowing her friend’s cover by revealing that he is part of the billionaires club. She made the revelation while getting on a private plane that Drake had sent to fly her to OVO Fest.

“This is what happens when you got a very rich, rich Canadian friend who’s the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he a billionaire,” Nicki said while filming the jet.

But she says Drake is too humble to ever publicly boast about his bank account. “I get it, but I love this plane,” added Nicki.

Nicki Minaj says Drake is a billionaire but doesn't want anyone to know

Drake has not publicly touted his wealth. Earlier this year, he was named among hip-hop’s highest earners with an estimated pre-tax income of $50 million. Drake seemingly disagreed with the assessment, responding with the laughing face emoji.

Why Drake laugh at Forbes reporting he made $50 mil last year ?

Nicki and Drake, along with Lil Wayne, reunited on stage during the Young Money reunion concert in Toronto on Saturday.

The “Super Freaky Girl,” whose new single drops Friday, also linked up with Drake’s mother Sandi Graham, who she called her “ex-mom-in-law,” while in Drake’s hometown.