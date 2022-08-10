News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Young Thug Facing New Charges in RICO Case / 08.10.2022

Young Thug is facing more charges in his RICO indictment.

Fulton County investigators filed additional charges against the Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and four of his other alleged YSL associates as part of a sweeping racketeering and street gang case.

According to FOX 5, Thug is now accused of illegally possessing multiple firearms, including a modified machine gun, in addition to street gang activity and drug trafficking.

The new charges arose from what investigators found after Thug was arrested on the original indictment at his home in Atlanta on May 9, authorities said.

Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, maintains his client’s innocence. “Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Steel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We cannot wait for a trial date.”

Martinez Arnold, aka Duke, and Deamonte Kendrick, aka Yak Gotti, face additional charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Shannon Stillwell and Quamarvious Nichols were also charged with one additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Shymel Drinks on March 18.

Thug and 27 other people, including Gunna, were named in an 88-page indictment that claims they are part of Young Slime Life, an alleged gang with ties to the Bloods. Prosecutors allege that YSL engaged in violent criminal activity since 2012.

Thug and Gunna both remain in jail after their bond was denied on several occasions. A trial is tentatively scheduled for January.