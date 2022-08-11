New Music Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers Duet on 'Make Me Say It Again, Girl' / 08.11.2022

The Queen keeps the music coming.

Hot on the heels of her chart-topping album Renaissance, Beyoncé teams up with Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers on “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2)” off the group’s 1975 album The Heat Is On.

The duet, which was first announced in June 2021, is set to appear on the Isley Brothers’ upcoming album Make Me Say It Again Girl, which previously spawned the Snoop Dogg-assisted single “Friends & Family.”

“When we began recording our new album out here [Los Angeles] last year, the idea of working with Beyoncé was one of the first things I thought about,” Ronald told Billboard. “She worked on this just about the whole last year in between recording her own album, doing her vocals for this while she was in the Hamptons.”

Bey’s mother was also instrumental in the process. “Tina Knowles-Lawson was very influential in getting this record started and getting it to the point where we are now,” said Ron’s wife Kandy. “She has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this type of music.”

The album, due in September, is also expected to feature Drake, Rick Ross, Trey Songz, and Alicia Keys.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” arrives on the heels of Renaissance, which became Beyoncé’s seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the biggest debut for a female artist this year. She also has the No. 1 single in the country with “Break My Soul.”