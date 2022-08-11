News Madonna Wants to Collaborate With Kendrick Lamar, Says She 'Worships' Him / 08.11.2022

Madonna has worked with everyone from Kanye West to Justin Timberlake, but there’s one artist still on her wish list.

During her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, the pop icon revealed her dream collaboration—Kendrick Lamar.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life and I would love to collaborate with him, and that’s Kendrick Lamar,” said the 63-year-old singer.

She went on to gush about Kendrick’s latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. “His new record is history-making, mind-bogglingly brilliant,” she added.

Madonna is no stranger to hip-hop collaborations, working throughout her career with artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Nas, and Nicki Minaj.

She recently teamed up with another icon, Beyoncé, on the official “Queens Remix” to Bey’s chart-topping hit “Break My Soul,” which samples Madonna’s “Vogue.” Bey sent her flowers with a sweet message as a thank you.

“Thank you, Queen,” the note read. “I am so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix.”

Madonna posted a photo of Bey’s gift, writing, “❤️ ❤️ thank you !! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix!”

Madonna is gearing up to release her 50-track dance remix compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones on Aug. 19. Earlier this week, she was seen dancing to “Break My Soul” with Nile Rodgers during his roller disco event.