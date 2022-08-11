News Meek Mill Announces WME Partnership After Leaving Roc Nation / 08.11.2022

Meek Mill is taking his talents to WME.

After parting ways with Roc Nation, the Dream Chasers rapper has announced a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor.

The talent agency will represent him in all areas while working together to discover the “next wave of cultural leaders” in the areas of film, television, music, books, digital, endorsements, and more.

The relationship is part of Meek’s new Culture Currency initiative “designed to expand Meek’s business while identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers so that they can take better advantage of their influence on culture, and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand and business space,” according to a press release.

Culture currency festival will be the biggest to ever touch America! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 10, 2022

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” Meek said in a statement. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

WME President Ari Greenburg added, “Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful. This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”

The partnership comes after Meek split with Roc Nation management, where he had been signed for 12 years. He and JAY-Z’s company will remain involved in other ventures, including his REFORM Alliance and Dream Chasers label.

All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga https://t.co/y36jgmBQJz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

Last month, Meek announced plans to release 10 albums as an independent artist starting in September, with new music dropping on the anniversary of his father’s death on Aug. 18.

10 tapes independently starting September … new music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! 😈 I’m not dropping albums on Friday either! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 27, 2022

Meek released his last album, Expensive Pain, on Atlantic Records/MMG in October 2021. He previously called out the label, claiming they owe him money and didn’t promote the project.