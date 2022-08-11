News Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Label Ahead of Album Release / 08.11.2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s label drama is heating up once again.

Just hours before the release of her new album Traumazine, the Houston rapper took to Twitter to call out her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO, Carl Crawford, amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Earlier this year, Megan sued 1501 to declare that she had fulfilled her contract. 1501 countersued, alleging that her last project, Something for Thee Hotties, wasn’t actually an album and didn’t fulfill her contract.

Traumazine will be Megan’s final release for 1501, and she made sure to rub it in Crawford’s face.

“Carl be so mf mad 😂😂😂😂 ahhhh haaaa that’s why you can’t make no more money off me 😝😝😝😝😝,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I know he over there wiping the shit out that head with that towel cursing hard af😂.”

Megan has accused 1501 of leaking her music ahead of the album release. “From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol,” she wrote.

Crawford has denied leaking her music and says the “leaks” are being used as a marketing strategy.

“Smh She’s using this as her marketing strategy to promote the album. Wow,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “By the way what leaks? Have ya’ll seen or heard any leaks? But I guess I’ll do my part to help the struggling sells.”

Megan fired back, claiming that 1501 hasn’t put any money behind promoting her. “All of a sudden talking bout let me help promote… bitch where you been with the MONEY to promote for the last few YEARS how tf a dumb ass IG story gone help me.”

She continued, “Talking bout using this for marketing HA I need MONEY for marketing… THE MONEY YALL TOLD ME TO PUT UP cause y’all wasn’t gone do it 😂 not Instagram rants from a fake ass ‘CEO’.”

Crawford also took aim at Megan’s manager, T. Farris, writing, “Dam @farrismoney was that the best u and yo artist could come up with Good job U fat Bitch!!”

Megan, who was 20 when she signed with 1501, has been in a legal battle with her label since 2020 after she requested to renegotiate her contract. “When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she said. “So when I got with Roc Nation, I got real management, I got real lawyers, and they was like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy–no, I didn’t know.'”

Traumazine drops tonight featuring Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa, Lucky Daye, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and Rico Nasty.