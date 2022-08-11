New Music Nicki Minaj Unleashes New Single 'Super Freaky Girl' / 08.11.2022

It’s Nick James, bitch.

Nicki Minaj unleashes her sexy new single “Super Freaky Girl.” Over a sample of Rick James’ classic “Super Freak,” Nicki gets nasty.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip and slide it,” she raps. “You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it.”

“Super Freaky Girl” follows “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign and her Lil Baby-assisted singles “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin,” and arrives ahead of Nicki’s highly-anticipated fifth studio album, which is due later this year.

The rap queen will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. She will also take the stage to perform for the first time since 2018.

Earlier tonight, Nicki brought Queen Radio back to the airwaves on Amazon’s new Amp app, where she welcomed Drake and Lil Wayne as guests.