New Music Stream The Game's New Album 'Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind' / 08.11.2022

It’s Game time.

After much anticipation, The Game returns with his long-awaited album Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, which arrives following a series of delays and some controversy.

Executive produced by Hit-Boy, the 31-track set boasts an all-star lineup. In addition to the previously-released single “Eazy” with Kanye West, the feature-filled project includes appearances from NBA YoungBoy, YG, Roddy Ricch, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Cam’ron, Big Sean, and Nipsey Hussle, who posthumously guests on “World Tours.”

Pusha T and 2 Chainz team up on “No Man Falls,” while “Chrome Slugs & Harmony” features Lil Wayne and G Herbo. Ye appears twice on “Eazy” and “Fortunate” with Dreezy.

Drillmatic also includes Game’s 10-minute Eminem diss track “The Black Slim Shady.”

Game spreads love on the closer “Universal Love,” which features Chris Brown, Chlöe Bailey, and Cassie and samples Janet Jackson’s “Got ’til It’s Gone.”

“I like to say that it’s probably my best album to date,” Game told Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast. “It’s the perfect timing for someone to stand in the gap of old hip-hop and new hip-hop and put out a project that is really dope from the production, lyricism, everything. I don’t know why I’m this good this late in my career, but the album is probably my best album.”

Stream Drillmatic below.