Bow Wow Announces 'Millennium Tour' with Mario and Keri Hilson
The “Millennium Tour” is turning up for 2022.
Bow Wow will headline the latest edition of the concert series, dubbed “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” The star-studded lineup also includes Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Chingy, Lil Scrappy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, and Travis Porter, plus the recently reunited Day26.
The 24-date trek kicks off Oct. 7 in Hampton, Virginia and travels to arenas across the U.S., with stops in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, wrapping Nov. 27 in Oakland.
This is the first “Millennium Tour” that doesn’t feature Omarion. He headlined alongside B2K in 2019 and with Bow Wow in 2020. The 2020 edition was postponed due to the pandemic and resumed in October 2021 with supporting acts including Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and Sammie.
A pre-sale begins Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the public on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! Dates
Oct. 7 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Oct. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 9 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Arena
Oct. 14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 16 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 22 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Oct. 27 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Nov. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Nov. 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Nov. 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Nov. 9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater @ MSG
Nov. 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 12 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena
Nov. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center
Nov. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena
Nov. 20 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Nov. 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena
Nov. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Nov. 27 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena