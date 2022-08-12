News Getty Images Bow Wow Announces 'Millennium Tour' with Mario and Keri Hilson / 08.12.2022

The “Millennium Tour” is turning up for 2022.

Bow Wow will headline the latest edition of the concert series, dubbed “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” The star-studded lineup also includes Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Chingy, Lil Scrappy, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, and Travis Porter, plus the recently reunited Day26.

The 24-date trek kicks off Oct. 7 in Hampton, Virginia and travels to arenas across the U.S., with stops in Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, wrapping Nov. 27 in Oakland.

This is the first “Millennium Tour” that doesn’t feature Omarion. He headlined alongside B2K in 2019 and with Bow Wow in 2020. The 2020 edition was postponed due to the pandemic and resumed in October 2021 with supporting acts including Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and Sammie.

A pre-sale begins Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the public on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! Dates

Oct. 7 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Oct. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 9 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Arena

Oct. 14 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 16 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 22 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 27 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct. 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 4 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Nov. 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Nov. 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Nov. 9 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater @ MSG

Nov. 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 12 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

Nov. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

Nov. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 19 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Arena

Nov. 20 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Nov. 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena

Nov. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Nov. 27 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena