News Antonio Perez/Getty Images R. Kelly Denies Joycelyn Savage Is Pregnant With His Child / 08.13.2022

R. Kelly is shutting down a report that his alleged fiancée is pregnant with his child.

Joycelyn Savage claims in her upcoming tell-all book, Love and Joy of Robert, that she is several months pregnant and learned she was expecting after the R&B singer sent her an engagement ring.

Savage says Kelly is “extremely excited about the news,” but regrets that he cannot be there for the birth of their kid. She did not say how the baby was conceived. R. Kelly has been in prison since July 2019.

However, Kelly’s lawyer is shutting down the pregnancy claims. Jennifer Bonjean tells TMZ that Joycelyn “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding, “People are just insane.”

Savage claimed that she was engaged to the 55-year-old disgraced singer in a letter sent to the judge ahead of his sentencing hearing in June.

“I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she said. “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

Savage, along with Azriel Clary, once lived with Kelly and described themselves as his “girlfriends.” In her book, Savage refers to Clary as “the other girl” and claims she became bipolar and “smeared my name all over social media” after leaving Kelly.

In June, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in his federal sex trafficking case in New York. He is also facing federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. That trial is set to begin Aug. 15.