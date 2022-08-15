News 50 Cent Squashes Beef with Floyd Mayweather / 08.15.2022

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are putting their beef to bed.

During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the hip-hop mogul revealed that he and the former boxing champ finally settled their decade-old feud thanks to Mo’Nique, who called out 50 at her show in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend and insisted that the two make peace.

“When Mo’Nique came up, she spent like 10 minutes of her set on me and Floyd,” he said.

The two have been publicly beefing since 2012, but 50 reveals that the former rivals were in no rush to make amends.

“He don’t need me, I don’t need him,” he said. “It’s different ’cause a lot of the people around are co-dependent… Me and him get into an argument and it can go on for a lot longer because we don’t really need each other.”

However, 50 said he still refers to Floyd as “champ” when he speaks about him. “I don’t want to take away the discipline and the work that he put in,” he said.

He confirmed that they apologized to each other and described their initial conversation when they met up. “Yo, why it take so long for you to pull up on me fam?” 50 recalled. “Crazy… Why you say all that stuff about me? Whatchu been doing?”

50 was once a member of Mayweather’s inner circle and even walked him to the ring when he fought Oscar De La Hoya. The two had a falling out over their Money Team promotion company and spent a decade trading insults. Last year, 50 even challenged Floyd to a boxing match.

Amid their renewed friendship, 50 announced that Floyd will take part in his annual Tycoon Weekend in Houston on Aug. 25-27.

“Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy. 💰Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather 💣 BOOM,” 50 wrote on Instagram.