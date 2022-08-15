News Mike Coppola/Getty Images A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault Over Alleged Shooting / 08.15.2022

A$AP Rocky has been formally charged following his arrest in April for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

The 33-year-old rapper has been hit with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty, reports Rolling Stone.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Last week, the alleged victim, Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli, filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky over the November 2021 shooting. The former A$AP Mob member alleged that Rocky “lured” him to an obscure location in Hollywood following a dispute and “intentionally fired multiple shots,” with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

Ephron, who works as a talent manager and producer, claims he suffered physical, mental, and emotional injuries. He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

Rocky, who welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May, was arrested after landing at LAX following a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend in April. He was held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released after posting $550,000 bail.