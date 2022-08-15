A$AP Rocky

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault Over Alleged Shooting

By Devin
  /  08.15.2022

A$AP Rocky has been formally charged following his arrest in April for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

The 33-year-old rapper has been hit with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He could face up to nine years in prison if found guilty, reports Rolling Stone.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Last week, the alleged victim, Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli, filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky over the November 2021 shooting. The former A$AP Mob member alleged that Rocky “lured” him to an obscure location in Hollywood following a dispute and “intentionally fired multiple shots,” with one of the bullets grazing his left hand.

Ephron, who works as a talent manager and producer, claims he suffered physical, mental, and emotional injuries. He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

Rocky, who welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May, was arrested after landing at LAX following a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend in April. He was held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released after posting $550,000 bail.

News
A$AP Rocky

TRENDING
New Music

The Game Drops Eminem Diss Track 'The Black Slim Shady'

By Devin
08.11.2022
News

Nipsey Hussle's Brother Reportedly Removes Collaboration From The Game's 'Drillmatic'

By Devin
08.14.2022
News

50 Cent Says Beyoncé Was Ready to Fight Him to Defend JAY-Z

By Devin
08.12.2022
News

Drake Credits Nicki Minaj for Shaping His Taste in Women

By Devin
08.12.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories