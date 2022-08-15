News Doja Cat Slams Critics of Shaved Head: 'Go F**k Yourselves' / 08.15.2022

Doja Cat has a message for her haters.

Following the criticism of her newly-shaved head, the singer is firing back. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Doja responded to those who had something to say about her.

“Honestly Doja I think you are ungrateful,” tweeted one fan. “We support ur music n we want you back to music that all. Just leave Social Media n go focus on music gurl.”

But Doja wasn’t having it, blasting the fan for her not meeting their expectations.

“I won a grammy and traveled the fu**ing globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fu**able for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement,” she tweeted, adding, “Go f**k yourselves.”

Honestly Doja I think you are ungrateful, We support ur music n we want you back to music that all. Just leave Social Media n go focus on music gurl — Dolce (@Dolce31124108) August 14, 2022

She continued to get into it with the fan. “you’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a ‘we’. You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another asshole that doesn’t know how to read a room.”

you’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a “we”. You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another asshole that doesn’t know how to read a room. — smell it (@DojaCat) August 15, 2022

Earlier this month, Doja shaved off her hair and eyebrows on Instagram Live. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. I like don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair,” she explained. “I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Amid concerns that she was having a breakdown, Doja responded to her worried supporters. “The whole, ‘Are you OK queen shit’ makes me want to rip, I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics,” she said. “I just want to rip my fu**ing pubic hair out. I absolutely fu**ing hate it.”