News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Drake Celebrates Breaking The Beatles Top 5 Billboard Record / 08.16.2022

Drake officially has more slaps than The Beatles.

The Canadian rapper becomes the artist with the most top five hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as his DJ Khaled collaboration “Staying Alive,” which also features Lil Baby, debuts at No. 5 on the chart this week.

Drake now has 30 top five hits under his belt, surpassing The Beatles, who have 29. The legendary group held the title for 55 years, with their last top five entry in 1970 with “The Long and Winding Road” / “For You Blue,” which spent two weeks at No. 1.

.@Drake is the first artist in history to earn 100 top 20 hits on the #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 15, 2022

“Staying Alive” also extends Drake’s record for the most top 10s, top 20s, top 40s, and overall Hot 100 entries in the chart’s 64-year history. Additionally, Drake is the first artist ever to earn 100 top 20 hits on the Hot 100.

Taking to Instagram, Drake reacted to his latest record-breaking achievement. “Ok I broke my records for the month now me and @stake need you to do your thing Bitcoin,” he wrote, referencing his Bitcoin investments with the Stake betting platform.

He also shared a photo from a celebratory dinner with a plate that read, “Just another celebration.”

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/Hc4yny3R08 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 16, 2022

His lengthy list of chart stats don’t end there. Drake now has 277 hits on the Hot 100, including 59 top 10 hits and seven No. 1 debuts.

Meanwhile, his album Honestly, Nevermind remains at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 after debuting at No. 1 in June.