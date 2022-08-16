Kehlani

Kehlani Ends Show After Fans Pass Out

  08.16.2022

Kehlani is putting her fans’ safety first.

The singer ended her show in Philadelphia early after several people in the crowd appeared to pass out. In video footage that surfaced on social media, the singer expressed concern after noticing that something was wrong.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage on Monday. “I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am.”

A rep for the venue tells Rolling Stone that the concert ended only “about 5 minutes early” and no one was taken to the hospital. However, three required minor first aid, while 12 others needed water or “a space to rest and relax.”

The Mann Center welcomed 5,600 fans to Kehlani’s show, below the venue’s 7,500 capacity. “Throughout the set, the artist asked her fans to step back from the stage and make space for each other, something we appreciate and the artist has done in many of her other shows,” added the rep.

In one TikTok video, Kehlani was heard trying to help someone who appeared to be struggling to breathe. “Does anybody have an inhaler?” she asked.

@gigix3x3 So sad I hope everyone is ok 🫶🏽💓#ReTokforNature #kehlani #philly ♬ original sound – Gigi Hajra

After Monday’s show, Kehlani shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. “I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else,” she told her followers. “Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience.”

She also thanked the venue’s staff for their “diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience.”

“Cannot stress how much I love all of you, and how important you are to me,” she added. “Seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what I do it for. I hope you know how deep my love runs.”

Kehlani is currently on the North American leg of her “Blue Water Road Trip” tour, which runs through October with special guest Rico Nasty.

