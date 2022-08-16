News Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Kehlani Ends Show After Fans Pass Out / 08.16.2022

Kehlani is putting her fans’ safety first.

The singer ended her show in Philadelphia early after several people in the crowd appeared to pass out. In video footage that surfaced on social media, the singer expressed concern after noticing that something was wrong.

“I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage on Monday. “I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am.”

Wow @Kehlani just ended the show early in #Philly because too many people were passing out & she kept having to stop the show. You could tell how much she genuinely cares about her fans! pic.twitter.com/Npa1zXJEgJ — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) August 16, 2022

A rep for the venue tells Rolling Stone that the concert ended only “about 5 minutes early” and no one was taken to the hospital. However, three required minor first aid, while 12 others needed water or “a space to rest and relax.”

kehlani ended the show. the mann needs to do better. every show ive been too here is so poorly organized. this is not kehlanis fault. its this venue. i can already hear people saying they want kehlani canceled for this. that everyone wants refunds. i feel so sick rn. pic.twitter.com/v3vdk4idXz — tay (@ILLSUNFLOWER) August 16, 2022

The Mann Center welcomed 5,600 fans to Kehlani’s show, below the venue’s 7,500 capacity. “Throughout the set, the artist asked her fans to step back from the stage and make space for each other, something we appreciate and the artist has done in many of her other shows,” added the rep.

In one TikTok video, Kehlani was heard trying to help someone who appeared to be struggling to breathe. “Does anybody have an inhaler?” she asked.

After Monday’s show, Kehlani shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. “I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else,” she told her followers. “Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience.”

“Cannot stress how much I love all of you, and how important you are to me,” she added. “Seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what I do it for. I hope you know how deep my love runs.”

Kehlani is currently on the North American leg of her “Blue Water Road Trip” tour, which runs through October with special guest Rico Nasty.