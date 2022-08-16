Amy Sussman/Getty Images SZA to Make Acting Debut in Dramedy 'Tuna Melt' / 08.16.2022

SZA is headed to the big screen.

The singer will make her feature-film acting debut alongside Eddie Huang in the off-beat dramedy Tuna Melt.

According to Deadline, Tuna Melt is an “updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity,” and also stars “Euphoria” breakout star Chloe Cherry.

SZA will play the love interest of Huang’s character, a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all takes place in the aftermath of a break-up.

Huang wrote and will direct the film for Scooter Braun’s SB Projects and Ryder Picture Company. He previously made his feature directorial debut with the 2021 basketball drama Boogie co-starring Pop Smoke. Huang is also producing, and Scott Manson will serve as executive producer.

Meanwhile, SZA continues to ready her long-awaited sophomore album. Earlier this year, she revealed that the follow-up to her 2017 debut Ctrl was complete and would feature a collaboration with Doja Cat.

“It’s probably my most unisex project yet,” she told Variety. “It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”