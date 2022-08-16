News The Game Reveals His Dream Collaboration / 08.16.2022

The Game has collaborated with everyone from Chris Brown to Kendrick Lamar, but there’s one artist still on his wish list.

While promoting his new album Drillmatic during an interview with Billboard, the Compton rapper was asked who he would like to work with outside of hip-hop and Amy Winehouse immediately came to mind.

“Mine’s always gonna be Amy Winehouse ’cause she hard as f**k,” he said of the late singer, who died in 2011.

He has even envisioned what their collaboration would sound like. “Her voice and then my voice over some jazz music would just be on some other shit,” added Game.

He suggested to Hit-Boy that he wants to “sample some Amy or something and put it over trombones.”

Game’s new album Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind is full of collaborations including Kanye West, NBA YoungBoy, YG, Roddy Ricch, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, and more.

One collab that didn’t make the project was “World Tours” featuring Nipsey Hussle. Game’s manager Wack 100 claimed that Nipsey’s brother pulled it because of his past comments about the late rapper. However, TMZ reports that it was Nipsey’s music handlers who sent Wack a cease-and-desist after discovering that the posthumous verse was not cleared.