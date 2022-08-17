News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Chris Brown Questions Whether He Deserves a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame / 08.17.2022

Chris Brown remains one of R&B’s biggest stars, but he has yet to get his star.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar singer questioned whether he has accomplished enough in his 17-year career to warrant a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Do you think I’ve done enough to get a Hollywood star?” he asked his 118 million followers.

Do y’all think Chris Brown has done enough to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame?! 👀💯⭐️ pic.twitter.com/o2cAO3kTl9 — Power 106 (@Power106LA) August 17, 2022

The response was overwhelming, with many fans surprised that he has yet to be cemented into the Walk of Fame. “Chris Brown definitely deserves a Hollywood star, that isn’t even a debate,” tweeted one person.

Chris Brown definitely deserves a Hollywood star, that isn’t even a debate — JAY NOPS (@jaynops) August 17, 2022

Wait @chrisbrown doesn’t have a Hollywood star???😑 what the hell have we been doing for the past 2 decades????????????????? — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) August 17, 2022

Not Chris brown asking for a Hollywood star GTFO — Panda 🐻‍❄️ (@Amo012595) August 17, 2022

@chrisbrown know he deserved a star b4 nip no offense. It’s crazy how they want to give people flowers 💐 when they gone but was sonnin him at the bet awards and lapd kept messing with him. Chris is MJ of our generation. Who can dance and sing like him ⁉️ — MIAH CHIN (@miah808) August 17, 2022

Chris certainly has the credentials to warrant a star. Since the release of his debut album in 2005, he has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and surpassed 10 billion audio streams. He has won more than 125 awards including a Grammy and has more Billboard Hot 100 entries since the start of his career than any contemporary male singer alive to date, with 160 consecutive weeks charting on the Hot 100.

The debate comes just two days after Nipsey Hussle posthumously received his star on the Walk of Fame. Ashanti also received hers earlier this year along with DJ Khaled.

Chris is currently on his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby, which wraps at the end of this month in Las Vegas.