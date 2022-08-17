News Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Kid Cudi Says It Will 'Take a Miracle' to Squash Beef with Kanye West / 08.17.2022

Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s friendship is irretrievably broken.

The rappers have been at odds after Ye announced in February that Cudi wouldn’t be featured on Donda 2 because of his friendship with Pete Davidson. Cudi responded by calling West a dinosaur, adding, “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother.”

But there may be no coming back. Speaking with Esquire for the cover of the September issue, Cudi opened up about his fallout with Ye and why it will “take a miracle” for them to squash their beef.

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies,” he told the magazine. “I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fu**ed-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

He went on to address West directly. “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me,” Cudi added. “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fu**ing problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Cudi, who is gearing up to release his new album and Netflix series Entergalactic next month, is also bothered that people credit his success to Ye instead of his original team of producers: Patrick “Plain Pat” Reynolds, Oladipo Omishore (aka Dot Da Genius), and Emile Haynie.

“I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am,” said Cudi, who was hesitant to sign with G.O.O.D. Music. “He brought me on to do [808s & Heartbreak]. I thought that was really fu**ing awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store.”

Earlier this month, Ye took more shots at Cudi when he trolled him after objects were thrown at him on stage at Rolling Loud Miami, resulting in him walking offstage mid-set.

But unlike Drake, who ended his feud with Ye, Cudi says he has no interest in saving their friendship. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me,” he said. “What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfu**ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

While he still has love for Ye, he chooses to love himself more. “The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f**k out of my life and be done with your ass. ‘Cause you are not good for me,” he said. “I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me. I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.”