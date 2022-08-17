News Getty Images Kid Cudi Says He Wasn't Dissing Drake Amid Kanye West Feud / 08.17.2022

Kid Cudi is keeping the peace with Drake.

Amid his ongoing feud with Kanye West, Cudi has clarified that he has no beef with the Canadian rapper following a quote in his Esquire cover story where he addressed Drake’s reconciliation with Ye.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me,” he told the magazine. “What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfu**ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

But after the story was published, Cudi took to Twitter to clarify that his words were not intended as a shot at Drizzy.

“Just to be clear, I wasnt tryna throw a shot at Drake,” he tweeted. “I got love 4 him. My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake.”

Cudi and Drake have had their own beef in the past. In 2016, Cudi blasted Drake and Ye in a series of tweets.

“These ni**as dont give a f**k about me. And they aint fu**in with me,” he tweeted.

Drake fired back by taking subliminal shots at Cudi on his song “Two Birds, One Stone,” but years later, the two resolved their issues and collaborated on “IMY2” off Certified Lover Boy.

While Cudi and Drake were able to put their differences aside, Cudi says his friendship with Ye is beyond repair.

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies,” he told Esquire. “I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fu**ed-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”