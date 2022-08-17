News Getty Images T.I. Punches Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart in Face Over Kiss / 08.17.2022

The Chainsmokers are recalling an awkward encounter with T.I.

Drew Taggart, one half of the DJ-production duo, revealed that he kissed the rapper on the cheek during a nightclub appearance. But Tip wasn’t having it and reacted by punching him in the face.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Drew recalled in a TikTok video, while admitting that he took it too far. “We were on a vibe and I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault.”

T.I. was taken aback by the affectionate greeting. “He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad.'”

“It was the weirdest interaction ever,” Drew added. “First off, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek and he punched me in the face for it. It’s fully fine.”

In the immediate aftermath, someone from T.I.’s crew even told Drew’s groupmate Alex Pall to step in and “get your boy.”

But they were able to move past it. After Drew apologized, T.I. told him, “Alright cool, we’re good.”

T.I. laughed while confirming Drew’s account. “I love The Chainsmokers, first of all,” he said after waking up to the headlines. “I have nothing negative to say, I just had to work through some stuff. We worked through it, we got to a much better place. I have nothing but good things to say about them. Good guys.”

Tip said that they even took shots together after the incident and “moved on.” “Love The Chainsmokers,” he said, adding that he wasn’t looking “to get no sugar though.” “Nah, I can’t play like that,” he said.