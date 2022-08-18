New Music Anitta Teams Up With Missy Elliott on New Single 'Lobby' / 08.18.2022

Anitta takes it to the “Lobby” on her new single featuring Missy Elliott.

The Brazilian bombshell enlists the rap icon for the flirty Ryan Tedder-produced track, which arrives alongside a colorful video, directed by Arrad.

In an interview with Apple Music, Anitta gushed about the dream collaboration with her childhood idol.

“She just said yes and I couldn’t believe it! When I got the verse and heard it I was like ‘Oh my God!'” she recalled. “Having a person for me is so iconic, not only for me but for the whole world, is so iconic and then having this person working with you… doing something with you. That’s unbelievable. I would never imagine that, even in my most amazing dreams.”

“Lobby” will appear on the deluxe edition of Anitta’s album Versions of Me, which is out Aug. 25. This is the latest collaboration for Anitta following “El Que Espera” with Maluma. In July, she linked up with Murda Beatz, Quavo, J Balvin, and Pharrell on “No Más.”

You can catch Anitta performing her new music live at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28.