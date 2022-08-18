Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey Flips dvsn's 'If I Get Caught'

By Devin
  08.18.2022

Chlöe Bailey is putting a new spin on dvsn’s “If I Get Caught.”

The R&B songstress provides another perspective with her sultry rendition of the Canadian duo’s toxic anthem. As part of her popular cover series, Chlöe flexes her vocals while flipping the unabashed lyrics from a female’s point of view.

“If you get caught cheatin’ / Betcha that I’ma cheat too,” she sings over the JAY-Z-sampled track. “I’ma be screamin’ / Best believe I’ma come too.”

And make no mistake about it, she has another dude waiting. “You gon’ let just one lil’ f**k mess all this up / Well, that’s all OK / ‘Cause I’ma call Johnny.”

Chlöe, who can be heard alongside Chris Brown on The Game’s Drillmatic song “Universal Love,” is readying her self-titled debut album, which has already spawned singles including “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” and “Surprise.”

“I am just so eager for the fans to hear the songs and the music, and I hope they love it when it finally comes out into the world,” she told Uproxx.

Earlier this week, dvsn’s Daniel Daley joined Alicia Keys on stage to perform “Unthinkable (I’m Ready)” during her concert in Toronto.

New Music
Chloe Bailey

