5 4 3 2 1

Offset Returns With Solo Single '5 4 3 2 1'

By Devin
  /  08.18.2022

Amid the ongoing Migos breakup rumors, Offset blasts off with his solo single “5 4 3 2 1.”

The track was produced by Baby Keem, who previously worked with Migos on “We Did It Kid” for Kanye West’s DONDA 2. It arrives along with a video, which was shot at a carnival overseas.

The countdown is now on to Offset’s sophomore solo album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of 4. The 13-track project is expected to include a collaboration with Moneybagg Yo, an unnamed female R&B singer, and possibly even his wife Cardi B.

“Album full of hits, full of smashes. Y’all gon’ see how I’m coming, I’m coming crazy, all aspects of rap,” said Offset, who also made sure to cater to the ladies. “You gotta have that soft spot for the ladies.”

Meanwhile, the future of Migos remains unclear. Back in May, the trio fueled breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and later pulled out of their performance at the Governors Ball, citing a scheduling conflict. But Quavo was recently seen buying Takeoff a Migos chain for his 28th birthday.

Quavo and Takeoff have been releasing their own music as the duo Unc & Phew. They’ve dropped a pair of tracks so far, “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

