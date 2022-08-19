News Getty Images Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Announce Bad Boy-So So Def Hits Battle / 08.19.2022

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri are bringing their hits battle to life.

In the wake of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s legal battle with Triller, the hip-hop moguls are teaming up for their own friendly competition. Taking to Instagram Live, Puff announced that he’s boycotting Triller as a show of support for Swizz and Timbaland.

“Since we ain’t fu**in’ with Verzuz no more ’cause they fu**in’ around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said.

He then revealed plans for a Bad Boy and So So Def showdown in Atlanta. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy-So So Def in Atlanta,” he told JD. “It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

Puff later clarified that he has no beef with Verzuz, only Triller. “I mistakenly said Verzuz instead of Triller, so to clarify, we’re not fu**in’ with Triller until they take care of Tim and Swizz for Verzuz,” he said. “Nobody f**ks with Triller until they take care of Swizz and Tim for Verzuz ’cause Tim and Swizz is Verzuz.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Swizz and Timbaland are suing Triller for $28 million, claiming the social-networking video app breached contract and failed to make payments for their livestream battle series. Triller responded to the lawsuit, saying they paid both Swizz and Timbaland $50 million in cash and stock so far.

It’s unclear when the Bad Boy-So So Def event will go down, but Puff is ready. “JD, if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime,” he said.

Back in September 2021, JD challenged Diddy to a Verzuz battle, but Puff rejected his offer. “You aiint got enough hits,” he told the So So Def founder. “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend.”