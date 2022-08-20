News Prince Williams/Wireimage Chris Brown Responds After Diddy Asks 'Who Killed R&B?' / 08.20.2022

R&B is alive and well, according to Chris Brown.

Earlier this week, Diddy sparked a viral debate after he posed the question, “Who killed R&B?” Fans weighed in as did his peers including Summer Walker, Tory Lanez, Kehlani, and Mary J. Blige.

Who killed R&B? — LOVE (@Diddy) August 17, 2022

Chris Brown also addressed the hot topic by shutting down the notion that R&B is dead. Instead, he blamed the music industry for not promoting real singers and forcing “garbage” on listeners.

“WHENS THE LAST TIME YOU HEARD A SLOW SONG ON THE RADIO???? NI**AS SAYING R&B IS DEAD… RESPECTFULLY SHUT UP!” he wrote. “People now a days want fast food instead of a real meal… DONT BLAME THE REAL SINGERS OUT HERE BEKUZ WHAT CHANNELS DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SEE MUSIC VIDEOS BET DAMN SURE DONT NIETHER DOES MTV. AND THEN THE INDUSTRY BE FORCING SH*T ON THE PEOPLE WHEN THE REAL MUSIC LOVERS KNOW THAT SH*T IS GARBAGE.”

Added Breezy, “R&B ain’t dead… YALL NI**AS JUST UGLY.”

To prove his point, he posted the cover of Tank’s new album R&B Money on which he is featured. “THESE NI**AS SAYING R&B IS DEAD??? WATCH YOUR MOUTH NI**A… IT AINT DEAD,” he added. “ALOT OF PEOPLE ARE DEAF TO WHAT Real MUSIC IS… DAMN NEAR EVERY RAPPER WANNA BE A SINGER…”

He also dismissed Diddy’s claim that R&B needs saving. “DONT KNOW WHAT THE F**K PUFF TALKNG BOUT,” he wrote before later removing the caption.

Diddy, who recently launched his R&B label Love Records and is readying his own R&B album, responded after causing a firestorm.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate…This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Puff wrote while explaining his intention. “This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!!”