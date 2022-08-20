News Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Quando Rondo Involved in Deadly L.A. Shooting / 08.20.2022

Quando Rondo was involved in a deadly shooting in Los Angeles on Friday.

A 23-year-old man, who was reportedly affiliated with the rapper, was fatally shot inside an SUV at a gas station near the Beverly Center just before 5:30 p.m. There are unconfirmed reports that the victim was his friend Lul Pab.

According to LAPD, three suspects opened fire at the gas station from their car and shot the victim while he was in the SUV. It’s unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

The victim took off in a black Cadillac Escalade after the shooting before stopping in front of the sheriff’s station in West Hollywood. Video footage shows Quando Rondo talking to a police officer while paramedics treated the gunshot victim. The rapper was clearly upset, walking away from the vehicle while screaming in agony.

Quando Rondo is fine but his friend Lul Pab has passed away from his gunshot wounds after 3 men opened fire at a West Hollywood gas station

🔗: https://t.co/k3FpBwFDPL pic.twitter.com/deeIZyWNbe — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 20, 2022

A rep for Quando told TMZ that the rapper is “OK,” but didn’t provide any further information.

Cops gave CPR to the victim, who was breathing, but not conscious. An ambulance rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

“We don’t know why or how this happened, all we know is that the victim vehicle, they pulled up, they were pumping gas and it looks like they probably finished pumping gas and the suspects approached from the alley, got out of the car and started shooting at those victims,” LAPD Lt. John Radke told ABC 7.

Three suspects took off in a white four-door sedan. Officers were interviewing several witnesses including Quando.

This is the latest incident of gun violence involving Quando. Back in May 2021, he and his crew were involved in a shooting outside a convenience store in Blackshear, Georgia, which left one man wounded. In November 2020, King Von was killed at an Atlanta hookah lounge following a confrontation between his crew and Quando’s entourage.