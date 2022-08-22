News Presley Ann/Getty Images Aubrey O'Day Responds to Claims That She Photoshops Her Vacation Pics / 08.22.2022

Aubrey O’Day is firing back at claims that she Photoshops her Instagram pictures.

A TikToker recently went viral after accusing the former Danity Kane singer of doctoring her vacation pics, which show her in exotic locations including Bali and Greece.

“She either just steals content from other content creators or Photoshops herself into random promotional images,” TikTok user @residualdata said in the since-deleted clip.

Amid the controversy, Aubrey has responded to the Photoshop allegations. She posted photos of herself hugging Jesus in front of the pearly gates of heaven, joking that she “took the PJ to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.”

She continued, “And not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f**k is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator.”

She defended her creative license, explaining that the conditions don’t always allow for the best photos. “Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me,” she said.

She also had some words for the TikTok user who posted the video criticizing her. “lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward.”

Aubrey said she left the U.S. to “travel, grow, and basically mind my own business.” She has been living in Bali and recently posted video footage from a hike she took.

“Wanted to share with y’all one of my fav places to hike in Nusa Dua in Bali (you know the place I didn’t really live),” she captioned the clip.

@AubreyODay is being accused of photoshopping herself into pictures of Bali but here is a recent ig story from Aubrey actually in Bali 😎 do you think it's real or fake? 🤔 #Bali #indonesia pic.twitter.com/Ybe1ZWvyTy — bwill (@skyballer77) August 20, 2022

my official response to leaving the US to travel, grow, and basically mind my own damn business..which is now all in question lol (also check out my insta highlights & videos for so many wonderful memories I decided to document and share) 🤍🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oZX9n0Omt2 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) August 22, 2022