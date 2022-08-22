News Mike Coppola/Getty Images DJ Khaled Sheds Tears of Joy on 'God Did' Album Cover / 08.22.2022

DJ Khaled is shedding tears of joy.

With just days until the release of his new album God Did, the hip-hop mogul has revealed the artwork. In the emotional photo, shot by Lougè, Khaled looks up while a tear runs down his right eye.

“The tear represents tears of joy from God’s blessings GOD, I LOVE U SO MUCH!” he explained. “I’m grateful for anything and EVERYTHING. Thank you god for blessing my family, my friends and my fans. When nobody believed, YOU DID! I praise you daily. We’re here to do GOD’S WORK!!”

Khaled’s 13th studio album, God Did, arrives Friday featuring the single “Staying Alive” with Drake and Lil Baby, plus appearances from Kanye West, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Future, and Vory.

During his appearance on “Drink Champs,” Khaled explained how he came up with the album title.

“I was on the phone and somebody was telling me something. While they were telling me, I just kept looking at it. You know how you look at the phone like, ‘What is this person saying?’ Then I was like, ‘Let me call you back.’ I hung up and I put it down, I had my head down for a minute,” he recalled. “I was real disappointed. I was like, ‘Damn, they don’t believe in us.’ Then immediately, I was like, ‘God did!’ That’s what God said, ‘Khaled, keep your head up. Don’t stop.'”

God Did will also feature a collaboration with JAY-Z, who appears on a track with other unnamed artists. “He broke down the doors for us to do the s**t we doing. I’m a next-level fan,” Khaled said of Hov. “[He’s] somebody you can call [about] anything and he’ll hear you out. All I gotta say about Hov on my album: Hov did.”