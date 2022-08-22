Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty in Federal Drug Case, Faces Minimum 5-Year Jail Sentence

By Devin
  /  08.22.2022

Fetty Wap will be spending at least the next five years in jail after pleading guilty in his federal drug case.

The rapper, whose real name is William Maxwell, was in court Monday where he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine following his arrest last year, reports Rolling Stone.

The charge comes with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years. According to TMZ, it’s estimated that he will serve between 87-108 months.

Back in October, the “Trap Queen” hitmaker was arrested prior to his performance at Rolling Loud New York. He was accused of smuggling and distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

During the investigation, the feds obtained $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle.

Two of his co-defendants, Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje, pleaded guilty to the same count, in addition to firearms charges.

Fetty’s attorney told reporters outside the courthouse that “he is not cooperating [with federal authorities],” adding, “I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea.”

A sentencing date has not been announced. Fetty remains in custody after having his $500,000 bond revoked following his recent arrest in New Jersey. He is accused of threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call in December 2021 while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon.

Fetty Wap

