News David Livingston/Getty Images Kanye West Won't Be Charged for Allegedly Punching Fan / 08.23.2022

Kanye West won’t be charged for allegedly attacking a fan outside an L.A. hotel.

Back in January, Ye was leaving Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. when he got into an argument with a man that was apparently seeking an autograph. After exchanging words, the man alleges that Ye jumped out of the car and punched him twice, once in the head and once in the neck, knocking him to the floor.

The LAPD was investigating the case as a misdemeanor battery, a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of six months.

However, there was not enough evidence for a conviction. “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office tells TMZ.

Video from the incident shows an enraged Ye arguing with someone. “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” he appeared to say. “‘Cause that’s what happened right fu**in’ now.”

A woman, later identified as Ye’s cousin, attempted to diffuse the situation while the alleged victim was seen on the sidewalk holding the back of his head in pain.

“Get away from me,” Ye told the woman, who responded, “I am your family.”

The alleged victim refused medical treatment at the scene, but later went to urgent care. Earlier that evening, Kanye was spotted partying with his then-girlfriend Julia Fox, along with Madonna and Antonio Brown.