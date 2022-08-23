Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Want 'The Greatest' Title Anymore: 'I'm Dropping the Ego'

By Devin
  /  08.23.2022

Be humble.

It’s been nine years since Kendrick Lamar proclaimed his greatness on his explosive “Control” verse, but he’s done asserting himself. The “Humble” MC covers the new issue of Citizen, where he opens up about the importance of humility and why he no longer feels the need to be called “the greatest.”

“Now, I’m dropping the ego a bit. I want to take ‘the greatest’ off of it,” the 35-year-old tells the magazine. “I want to give people something they can hold onto. So whether it touches 100 million people or inspires one, I want to be that person.”

He also expressed similar sentiments on “Savior” off his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, where he raps, “Kendrick made you think about it / But he is not your savior.”

The father of two credits his 3-year-old daughter and infant son for shaping his new perspective on life. “I got children now. I want them to see things that I wasn’t privy to and be able to experience things outside of what they know,” he says.

In the interview, Kendrick also reveals how he deals with fame at this point in his career. “If I feel I have to remove myself, I just remove myself,” he explains. “I won’t complain about it. I won’t cause a big blow-up or a​​​​​​​​ big stir and let the world know that the walls are closing in…”

When it comes to social media, the reclusive rapper admits he’s not savvy. “I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100% real with you,” he says. “I got friends, family, my team, they send me things, so I got good sentiments on what’s going on.”

Kendrick is currently on his “Big Steppers Tour,” which he recently declared “the greatest show alive.” The North American leg wraps next month before heading to Europe and Australia.

News

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Says He's Banned From Awards Shows

The singer reveals that he hasn’t been booked for an awards show in years.
By Devin
08.22.2022
News

Lil Wayne Stops Show After Blue Bandana Thrown at Him

The Young Money boss threatened to end his show after the object was thrown at ...
By Devin
08.22.2022
News

T.I. Punches Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart in Face Over Kiss

By Devin
08.17.2022
News

The Game Reveals Who Wrote His 50 Cent Collaboration 'How We Do'

The Game is setting the record straight about one of his biggest hits.
By Devin
08.19.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories