Chris Brown and Wizkid in 'Call Me Every Day' Video

Chris Brown and Wizkid Debut 'Call Me Every Day' Video

By Devin
  /  08.24.2022

Chris Brown and Wizkid bring their hit collaboration to life in the video for “Call Me Every Day.”

The dreamy clip, directed by child., is a celebration of Black beauty. Breezy showcases his effortless dance moves in a Moroccan village while Wizkid brings the Lagos vibes. They later link up under the bright lights, surrounded by gorgeous women.

“He’s been my friend 15 years plus,” Chris told Big Boy of his Nigerian collaborator. “This time, we made a real, real record.”

“Call Me Every Day” appears on Chris’ latest album Breezy, which dropped in June. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 featuring collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., and Jack Harlow. A 33-track deluxe edition was released in July.

Chris is currently on his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby, which wraps later this month.

Wizkid is readying his new album More Love Less Ego, the follow-up to 2020’s Made in Lagos, which is expected to include collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Skepta.

Music Videos
WizKid
Chris Brown

