News Prince Williams/Getty Images Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 10th Child / 08.24.2022

Another one!

Nick Cannon is about to be in the double digits when it comes to kids as he has just revealed that he is expecting his 10th child. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nick announced that his partner Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child, a baby boy.

He shared footage from their elaborate maternity shoot. Nick kisses a topless Brittany while holding her baby bump and they pose for a family photo with their two other kids—son Golden, 5, and 20-month-old daughter Powerful. Brittany is reportedly in her third trimester.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell,” Nick wrote alongside the hashtags #Sunshine and #SonRISE.

The announcement comes just weeks after Abby De La Rosa revealed that she was pregnant with Nick’s ninth child, who is due in October. Additionally, he and Abby share 14-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

In June, Nick welcomed baby No. 8, a boy named Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi.

The “Masked Singer” host also has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In December, he mourned the loss of his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died from brain cancer.

The baby news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Nick recently hinted that he was adding more family members during an interview with Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast.

“The stork is on the way,” he said. “If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021… It was a lot of kids last year.”