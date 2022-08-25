New Music Stream DJ Khaled's New Album 'God Did' Featuring JAY-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, & Drake / 08.25.2022

They didn’t believe in us…

After months of anticipation and teasing, DJ Khaled returns with his 13th studio album, God Did. The hip-hop impresario assembles his most legendary lineup yet for the 18-track set, which was co-executive produced by his sons Asahd and Aalam.

Drake kicks things off on the intro “No Secret,” and later joins Lil Baby on the Bee Gees-sampled single “Staying Alive.”

Over a decade after manifesting his Eminem collaboration, it finally comes to life on the Dr. Dre-produced remix of “Use This Gospel,” which also features Kanye West.

Travis Scott and Don Toliver link up on “Let’s Pray,” while “Beautiful” features Future and SZA. Other guests include Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, Jadakiss, Latto, City Girls, and the late Juice WRLD.

But perhaps the most anticipated feature is JAY-Z, who delivers what Khaled calls one of his greatest verses on the triumphant title track, which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.

“I am the biggest JAY-Z fan,” Khaled told Billboard. “I always give him, like, two cover options and see which one he would pick. And I did it again on this album. After I got done playing it, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Yo, this is your best album.'”

Khaled has shot videos for most of the tracks and will roll them out starting tomorrow with “Big Time” featuring Future and Lil Baby and “It Ain’t Safe” with Nardo Wick and Kodak Black.

The vocals are in. Stream God Did below.